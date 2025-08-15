Eli Lilly and Company Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 66,964 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof16% compared to the typical volume of 57,970 call options.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $685.27 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $648.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $765.92 and its 200-day moving average is $795.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $825.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

