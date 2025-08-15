Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Insider Activity

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ENR opened at $28.46 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

