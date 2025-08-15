EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $70,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 88.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.33. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

