Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

