ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of ESAB worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 22.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

ESAB stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. ESAB Corporation has a one year low of $93.15 and a one year high of $135.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

