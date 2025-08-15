Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,760 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 247,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,315,426. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,950 shares of company stock worth $919,651. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

