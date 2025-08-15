Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

NYSE:EL opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $554,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $189,663,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 593.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 556.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,554,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

