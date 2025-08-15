eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETOR. Citigroup started coverage on eToro Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on eToro Group in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eToro Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

ETOR opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. eToro Group has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETOR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

