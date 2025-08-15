Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

