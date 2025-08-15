Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -395.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,946.91. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,024 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

