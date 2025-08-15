Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACK. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.