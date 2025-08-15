Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

