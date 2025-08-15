Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,161,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $526,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

