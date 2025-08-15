Financial Review: CF Industries (NYSE:CF) versus Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS)

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) and Phosphate (OTCMKTS:PHOS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and Phosphate”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $5.94 billion 2.33 $1.22 billion $7.66 11.14 Phosphate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Phosphate.

This table compares CF Industries and Phosphate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 20.19% 17.10% 9.58% Phosphate N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of CF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CF Industries and Phosphate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 1 10 3 1 2.27 Phosphate 0 0 0 0 0.00

CF Industries currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. Given CF Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CF Industries is more favorable than Phosphate.

Summary

CF Industries beats Phosphate on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. The company's principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. It also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Phosphate

Phosphate Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, engages in the production and sale of phosphate fertilizer in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The company also exports its products. Phosphate Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Madison, Mississippi.

