FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.