FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 133.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $144.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.