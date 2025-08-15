Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Futu were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Futu by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Futu by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Barclays began coverage on Futu in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

Shares of FUTU opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $179.17.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

