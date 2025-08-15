FY2025 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Lifted by Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

