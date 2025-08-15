FY2025 EPS Estimates for Oklo Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oklo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Oklo’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 36,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 337,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 37,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

