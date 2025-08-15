FY2025 EPS Forecast for CF Industries Increased by Analyst

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.98. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $129,574,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 926.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.