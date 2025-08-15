FY2025 EPS Forecast for Hallador Energy Increased by Analyst

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $738.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.