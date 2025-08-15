GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 113,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 101,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

