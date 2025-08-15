Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

