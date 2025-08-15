Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

GIL opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 510.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4,323.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

