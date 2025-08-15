Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Globant by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 420,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 560,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,778,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

