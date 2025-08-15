Granger Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Granger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.