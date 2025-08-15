Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTN. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE GTN opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Gray Media has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,124.32. This trade represents a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Media by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gray Media by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 195,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Media by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Media by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

