Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.9%

GRBK stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

