Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 275,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Dot Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $759.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,267.84. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

