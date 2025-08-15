Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.