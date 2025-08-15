HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.58.

HCA stock opened at $393.86 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,152,408,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after acquiring an additional 223,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

