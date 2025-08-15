Head to Head Contrast: CRH (NYSE:CRH) vs. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CRH pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CRH pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Owens Corning pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Owens Corning has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Owens Corning is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CRH has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owens Corning has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH $35.57 billion 2.12 $3.46 billion $4.78 23.40 Owens Corning $10.98 billion 1.16 $647.00 million $3.85 39.47

This table compares CRH and Owens Corning”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Owens Corning. CRH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owens Corning, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRH and Owens Corning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH 9.09% 15.68% 6.83% Owens Corning 2.98% 24.49% 8.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CRH and Owens Corning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH 0 2 9 2 3.00 Owens Corning 0 4 8 0 2.67

CRH presently has a consensus price target of $113.1818, indicating a potential upside of 1.18%. Owens Corning has a consensus price target of $184.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Owens Corning’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than CRH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CRH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Owens Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services. It also manufactures, supplies, and delivers solutions for the built environment in communities across North America; and offers building and infrastructure solutions serving complex critical utility infrastructure, such as water, energy, transportation, and telecommunications projects, and outdoor living solutions for enhancing private and public spaces. In addition, the company combines materials, products, and services to produce a wide range of architectural and infrastructural solutions for use in the building and renovation of critical utility infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, and outdoor living spaces for the built environment. Further, it produces and supplies precast and pre-stressed concrete products comprising floor and wall elements, beams, vaults, pipes, and manholes; granite, limestone, and sandstone; concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage systems, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures; engineered steel, polymer-based anchoring, fixing, and connecting solutions; concrete masonry, hardscape and related products, including pavers, blocks and curbs, retaining walls, and slabs; and fencing and railing systems, composite decking, lawn and garden products, and packaged concrete mixes. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, and lumberyards, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and composite lumber. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

