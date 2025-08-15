Head to Head Contrast: Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) and Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Nvni Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 5 24 0 2.77 Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $152.9310, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 4.13% 5.04% 2.59% Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Datadog and Nvni Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Datadog has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nvni Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Nvni Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $2.68 billion 16.02 $183.75 million $0.35 355.77 Nvni Group $35.84 million 1.69 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Summary

Datadog beats Nvni Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility. Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

