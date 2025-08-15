Head-To-Head Review: Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and Kimco Realty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $457.86 million 2.61 $72.82 million $1.16 16.83 Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.04 $410.79 million $0.83 25.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 0 9 5 2 2.56

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Kimco Realty has a consensus target price of $24.5667, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 16.26% 6.47% 2.34% Kimco Realty 28.54% 5.58% 2.99%

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Assets Trust pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats American Assets Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

