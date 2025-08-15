Head-To-Head Review: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) versus Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,367.49% -289.42% -110.04% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.11% -84.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.64 million 38.93 -$61.02 million ($1.83) -1.45 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.20 million ($0.26) -9.38

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchestra BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.6% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 1 3.20 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.41%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

