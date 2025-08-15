Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1,400.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after purchasing an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8,136.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H opened at $143.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,375. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,491 shares of company stock worth $870,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on H. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.26.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

