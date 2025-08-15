Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $59.37 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.