Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PSI opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.