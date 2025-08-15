Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.18.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

