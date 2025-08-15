iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

