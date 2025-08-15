JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,700 shares, anincreaseof2,142.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 104.0%.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.