John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,916,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 347,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,949.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

WLY stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

