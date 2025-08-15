JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,745.83. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,729,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 899,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.