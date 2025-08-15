Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,977 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $100,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.6% in the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

