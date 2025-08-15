Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,270,000. JANA Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,585 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,786,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,752,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,016,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,624,000 after buying an additional 503,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

LW opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

