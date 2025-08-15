Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of CMPX FY2025 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

