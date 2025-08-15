LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.