Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

LGND stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,401 shares of company stock worth $292,648. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

