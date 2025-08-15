Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,396 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,020,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,980 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.2%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

