Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.35 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $129.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $185,714.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,909 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $31,276,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.